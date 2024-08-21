Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Galvanometer A galvanometer is an electromechanical device used to detect and measure small electric currents. It operates on the principle that a current-carrying coil in a magnetic field experiences a torque, causing it to rotate. The degree of rotation is proportional to the current flowing through the coil, allowing for precise measurements. In this context, the galvanometer can be modified to measure higher voltages by using it in conjunction with resistors.

Shunt Resistor A shunt resistor is a low-resistance component connected in parallel with a measuring instrument, such as a galvanometer, to allow a portion of the current to bypass the instrument. This enables the instrument to measure higher currents or voltages than it would normally be able to handle. By calculating the appropriate value of the shunt resistor, one can ensure that the galvanometer only experiences a safe, measurable current while still providing accurate readings of the total voltage.