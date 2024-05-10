27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
6:10 minutes
Problem 26.6a
(II) A milliammeter reads 25 mA full scale. It consists of a 0.20-Ω resistor in parallel with a 33-Ω galvanometer. How can you change this ammeter to a voltmeter giving a full scale reading of 25 V without taking the ammeter apart? What will be the sensitivity (Ω/V) of your voltmeter?
