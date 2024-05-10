18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
Problem 15.7
(II) A 0.40-kg cord is stretched between two supports 8.7 m apart. When one support is struck by a hammer, a transverse wave travels down the cord and reaches the other support in 0.85 s. What is the tension in the cord?
