Wave Interference Practice Problems

In an annual gathering of a college, three students are doing a piano show. They are sitting as portrayed in the figure. The college principal is sitting 3.0 m away in front of the middle student playing the piano. The amplitude of the sound played is 'B' at a frequency of 170 Hz by each student. Determine the ratio of the maximum intensity of sound to the sound intensity of a single piano if the sound waves emitted are in phase. Consider the speed of sound is 340 m/s and all the sound measurements are done at the position of Principal.