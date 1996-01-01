Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A very long insulating cylinder has radius 4.7cm. Every 3.0m length of the cylinder contains a charge of 86nC evenly distributed throughout. What is the strength of the electric field 3.0cm from the axis of the cylinder?

