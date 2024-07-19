Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the amount of energy in a physical system that is not available to do work. The change in entropy (∆S) reflects how energy is distributed among the particles in a system, particularly during processes like heating or phase changes. Recommended video: Guided course 07:50 07:50 Intro to Entropy

Heat Transfer (dQ) Heat transfer, denoted as dQ, refers to the amount of thermal energy exchanged between a system and its surroundings. In the context of heating water, dQ represents the energy added to the water as it is heated from one temperature to another. This energy change is crucial for calculating the change in entropy, as it directly influences the system's thermal state. Recommended video: Guided course 05:14 05:14 Overview of Heat Transfer