A mountain climber wears a goose-down jacket 3.8 cm thick with total surface area 0.95 m² . The temperature at the surface of the clothing is -18°C and at the skin is 34°C. Determine the rate of heat flow by conduction through the jacket assuming (a) it is dry and the thermal conductivity k is that of goose down, and (b) the jacket is wet, so k is that of water and the jacket has matted to 0.50 cm thickness.