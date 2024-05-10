20. Heat and Temperature
In a cold environment, a person can lose heat by conduction and radiation at a rate of about 200 W. Estimate how long it would take for the body temperature to drop from 36.6°C to 35.6°C if metabolism were nearly to stop. Assume a mass of 65 kg. (See Table 19–1.)
