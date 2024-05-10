A bicycle racer is going downhill at 11.0 m>s when, to his horror, one of his 2.25-kg wheels comes off as he is 75.0 m above the foot of the hill. We can model the wheel as a thin-walled cylinder 85.0 cm in diameter and ignore the small mass of the spokes. (b) How much total kinetic energy does the wheel have when it reaches the bottom of the hill?