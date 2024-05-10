13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
Problem 10.71a
II) A uniform solid sphere of radius r₀ = 24.5 cm and mass m = 1.60 kg starts from rest and rolls without slipping down a 30.0° incline that is 10.0 m long.
(a) Calculate its translational and rotational speeds when it reaches the bottom. Avoid putting in numbers until the end so you can answer.
