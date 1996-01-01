Skip to main content
Physics13. Rotational Inertia & EnergyConservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
You may remember that the lowest speed that an object may have at the top of a loop-the-loop of radius R, so that it completes the loop without falling, is √gR . Determine the lowest speed that a solid sphere must have at the bottom of a loop-the-loop, so that it reaches the top with enough speed to complete the loop. Assume the sphere rolls without slipping.

