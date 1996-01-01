Skip to main content
Physics13. Rotational Inertia & EnergyConservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
A solid sphere of mass M = 10 kg and radius R = 2 is rolling without slipping with speed V = 5 m/s on a flat surface when it reaches the bottom of an inclined plane that makes an angle of Θ = 37° with the horizontal. The plane has just enough friction to cause the sphere to roll without slipping while going up. What maximum height will the sphere attain? (Use g = 10 m/s2.)

