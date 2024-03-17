8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
Problem 5.47
(II) At what minimum speed must a roller coaster be traveling so that passengers upside down at the top of a circle (Fig. 5–45) do not fall out? Assume a radius of curvature of 7.6 m.
<IMAGE>
