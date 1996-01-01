8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
(II) A pilot performs an evasive maneuver by diving vertically at a constant 310 m/s. If he can withstand an acceleration of 9.0 g’s without blacking out, at what altitude must he begin to pull his plane out of the dive (moving in a vertical circular path) to avoid crashing into the sea?
