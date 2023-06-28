Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationVertical Centripetal Forces
9:19 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook Question

Suppose you swing a ball of mass m in a vertical circle on a string of length L. As you probably know from experience, there is a minimum angular velocity ωₘᵢₙ you must maintain if you want the ball to complete the full circle without the string going slack at the top. a. Find an expression for ωₘᵢₙ.

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:25m

Watch next

Master Vertical Centripetal Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
11:03
Anderson Video - Roller Coaster Loop the Loop
Professor Anderson
165
05:52
Anderson Video - Forces on a Ball Attached to a String
Professor Anderson
111
05:11
Normal force during a dip in the road.
Zak's Lab
197
07:25
Vertical Centripetal Forces
Patrick Ford
847
8
4
07:40
Computing normal force for a roller coaster rider at the top and bottom of a loop.
Zak's Lab
193
06:11
Centripetal Force Sample Problem Using Free Body Diagrams and a Ferris Wheel
Physicshelp Canada
180
05:41
Centripetal Force & Acceleration Physics Lesson Part 3 Dynamics for High School
Physicshelp Canada
89
06:54
Centripetal Force & Acceleration Physics Lesson Part 2 Dynamics
Physicshelp Canada
142
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.