(a) A yo-yo is made of two solid cylindrical disks, each of mass 0.050 kg and diameter 0.075 m, joined by a (concentric) thin solid cylindrical hub of mass 0.0050 kg and diameter 0.013 m. Use conservation of energy to calculate the linear speed of the yo-yo just before it reaches the end of its 1.0-m-long string, if it is released from rest. (b) What fraction of its kinetic energy is rotational?