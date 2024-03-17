13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
Problem 10.74a
(II) A thin, hollow 0.545-kg section of pipe of radius 12.0 cm starts rolling (from rest) down a 17.5° incline 5.60 m long.
(a) If the pipe rolls without slipping, what will be its speed at the base of the incline?
