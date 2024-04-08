Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Energy Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. In the context of rolling objects, both translational and rotational kinetic energy must be considered, as the object rolls without slipping.

Conservation of Energy The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this scenario, the gravitational potential energy of the pipe at the top of the incline is converted into kinetic energy as it rolls down, allowing us to calculate the total kinetic energy at the base.