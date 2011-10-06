1. Intro to Physics Units
A ²²²Rn atom (radon) in a 0.75 T magnetic field undergoes radioactive decay, emitting an alpha particle in a direction perpendicular to B (→ above B). The alpha particle begins cyclotron motion with a radius of 45 cm. With what energy, in MeV, was the alpha particle emitted?
