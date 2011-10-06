1. Intro to Physics Units
In an experiment done in a laboratory on the earth, the wavelength of light emitted by a hydrogen atom in the n = 4 to n = 2 transition is 486.1 nm. In the light emitted by the quasar 3C273 (see Problem 36.60), this spectral line is redshifted to 563.9 nm. Assume the redshift is described by Eq. (44.14) and use the Hubble law to calculate the distance in light-years of this quasar from the earth
