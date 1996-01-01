Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The five identical lightbulbs in the figure are all glowing. What change in brightness will occur if bulb S is unscrewed and removed from the circuit?
A circuit contains a battery and 5 bulbs, P, Q, R, S, and T.

