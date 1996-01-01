Solving Resistor Circuits Practice Problems
An experimental circuit is shown below. All meters and batteries are ideal. When the 18.0 Ω resistor is plucked out (creating a gap), the voltmeter displays 12.0 V. Determine the ammeter reading when the 18.0 Ω is replaced with a low resistance shunt.
Determine the discharge time constant of the capacitors shown in the figure provided.
How much time does it take for the charge on the capacitor in an RC circuit with a time constant of 20 ms to i) decrease to one-fourth of its initial value? ii) Additionally, after the discharge begins, how long does it take for the energy stored in the capacitor to decrease to 75% of its initial value?
Consider a 200 μF capacitor charged to an initial voltage of 1800 V. If it loses 85% of its charge within 25 ms when discharged through a certain component, determine the resistance of this component.
In a specific circuit arrangement, a 25 μF capacitor initially charged to 10 V is linked in parallel with a resistor. As the capacitor gradually discharges, its stored energy decreases by 60% within a time span of 0.3 s. Determine the resistance value required for this circuit.
Consider the following circuit configuration. Find an expression for the current i, as a function of time 't'.
As a part of the competition, you are provided with 2.0 g of copper and tasked with creating a wire that can dissipate 10.0 W of power when connected to a 2.0 V power source. Calculate the length and diameter of the copper wire to meet this requirement. The resistivity of copper is 1.7 × 10-8 Ω-m and the density of copper is 8.94 × 103 kg/m3.
A pair of metal pieces, both measuring 8 cm × 8 cm, are positioned 0.5 cm apart. One of the pieces has a +15 nC charge while the other is charged to -7.5 nC. The two metal pieces are connected to each other by a metallic string. Will the electric current through the circuit exhibit a tendency to increase, decrease, or remain constant over time?
Following the initial charging of a 200 μF capacitor to 12 V, it is connected in parallel with a 3000 Ω resistor. The capacitor discharges through the resistor, although at a slower rate compared to a direct wire connection of the plates. If the fully charged capacitor is connected to the resistor at t = 0 s, determine the time at which the capacitor voltage decreases by a quarter to reach 9.0 V.