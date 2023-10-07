Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed as V = IR. Understanding this law is crucial for determining how the wire will behave when connected to a voltage source. Recommended video: Guided course 03:07 03:07 Resistance and Ohm's Law

Resistivity Resistivity is a material property that quantifies how strongly a given material opposes the flow of electric current. It is denoted by the symbol ρ (rho) and is dependent on the material's nature and temperature. For aluminum, the resistivity is relatively low, which means it is a good conductor. This concept is essential for calculating the resistance of the wire based on its dimensions. Recommended video: Guided course 05:25 05:25 Resistivity & Resistors in Circuits