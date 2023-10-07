Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a system to store electric charge per unit voltage. In this scenario, the two metal plates form a capacitor, where the capacitance depends on their area and the distance between them. When charged, the plates create an electric field, and the stored energy can influence the current flow when they are connected. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Current Flow in Circuits Current is the flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes. When the charged plates are connected by a wire, the potential difference between them drives the current. The behavior of the current over time is influenced by the capacitance of the plates and the resistance of the wire, which can cause the current to change as the system reaches equilibrium. Recommended video: Guided course 11:08 11:08 Flow Continuity