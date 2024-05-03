(II) Calculate the moment of inertia of the array of point objects shown in Fig. 10–58 about the y axis, and the x axis. Assume m = 22kg, M = 3.2kg, and the objects are wired together by very light, rigid pieces of wire. The array is rectangular and is split through the middle by the x axis.

(c) About which axis would it be harder to accelerate this array?

<IMAGE>