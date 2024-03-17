(II) To get a flat, uniform cylindrical satellite spinning at the correct rate, engineers fire four tangential rockets as shown in Fig. 10–61. Suppose that the satellite has a mass of 3600 kg and a radius of 4.0 m, and that the rockets each add a mass of 250 kg. What is the steady force required of each rocket if the satellite is to reach 28 rpm in 5.0 min, starting from rest?

<IMAGE>