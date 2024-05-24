Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This principle is crucial for understanding how forces affect the motion of the rubber ball as the railroad car accelerates. The law can be expressed mathematically as F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration.

Rolling Motion Rolling motion occurs when an object rotates about an axis while simultaneously translating along a surface. For the rubber ball, rolling without slipping means that the point of contact with the ground does not slide, which affects its acceleration. The relationship between translational and rotational motion is essential to determine how the ball's acceleration relates to the car's acceleration.