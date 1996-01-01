Point charges q_1 = +2.00 μC and q_2 = -2.00 μC are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is 3.00 cm. Point a is at the center of the square, and point bis at the empty corner closest to q_2. Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to q_1 and q_2?