25. Electric Potential
Multiple Choice
Metal sphere A is charged until it has a potential of . Metal sphere B is initially uncharged, and has a radius twice the radius of sphere A. A small wire is used to connect spheres A and B, so that they form one continuous equipotential surface. What is the final potential on the surface of sphere B?
77
Multiple Choice
Consider two point charges, one carrying a negative charge of -2.0 nC and the other with a positive charge of +5.0 nC. Assume the positive charge is at x=0 cm and the negative charge is at x=2.0 cm on the x-axis. On the x-axis, at what point or points does the electric potential become zero?
8
Textbook Question
A thin spherical shell with radius R_1 = 3.00 cm is concentric with a larger thin spherical shell with radius R_2 = 5.00 cm. Both shells are made of insulating material. The smaller shell has charge q_1 = +6.00 nC distributed uniformly over its surface, and the larger shell has charge q_2 = -9.00 nC distributed uniformly over its surface. Take the electric potential to be zero at an infinite distance from both shells. (a) What is the electric potential due to the two shells at the following distance from their common center: (i) r=0; (ii) r=4.00 cm; (iii) r=6.00 cm?
199
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two stationary point charges +3.00 nC and +2.00 nC are separated by a distance of 50.0 cm. An electron is released from rest at a point midway between the two charges and moves along the line connecting the two charges. What is the speed of the electron when it is 10.0 cm from the +3.00-nC charge?
627
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.20 cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude 47.0 nC/m^2. (c) If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the potential difference?
255
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge density 5.00x10^-12 C/m. A proton (mass 1.67x10^-27 kg, charge +1.60x10^-19 C) is 18.0 cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at 3.50x10^3 m/s. (a) Calculate the proton's initial kinetic energy.
246
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two point charges of equal magnitude Q are held a distance d apart. Consider only points on the line passing through both charges. (a) If the two charges have the same sign, find the location of all points (if there are any) at which (i) the potential (relative to infinity) is zero (is the electric field zero at these points?), and (ii) the electric field is zero (is the potential zero at these points?).
595
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two point charges of equal magnitude Q are held a distance d apart. Consider only points on the line passing through both charges. (a) If the two charges have the same sign, find the location of all points (if there are any) at which (i) the potential (relative to infinity) is zero (is the electric field zero at these points?), and (ii) the electric field is zero (is the potential zero at these points?).
307
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Point charges q_1 = +2.00 μC and q_2 = -2.00 μC are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is 3.00 cm. Point a is at the center of the square, and point bis at the empty corner closest to q_2. Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to q_1 and q_2?
125
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A small particle has charge -5.00 μC and mass 2.00x10^-4 kg. It moves from point A, where the electric po-tential is V_A = +200 V, to point B, where the electric potential is V_B = +800 V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed 5.00 m/s at point A. What is its speed at point B? Is it moving faster or slower at B than at A? Explain.
241
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO. Electrical Sensitivity of Sharks. Certain sharks can detect an electric field as weak as 1.0 μV/m. To grasp how weak this field is, if you wanted to produce it between two parallel metal plates by connecting an ordinary 1.5V AA battery across these plates, how far apart would the plates have to be?
31
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge density 5.00x10^-12 C/m. A proton (mass 1.67x10^-27 kg, charge +1.60x10^-19 C) is 18.0 cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at 3.50x10^3 m/s. (b) How close does the proton get to the line of cha rge?
58
Has a video solution.
