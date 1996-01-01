Physics
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
3 moles of an ideal gas fill a cubical box with a side length of 30cm. If the temperature of the gas is 20°C, what is the pressure inside the container?
Hydrogen gas behaves very much like an ideal gas. If you have a sample of Hydrogen gas with a volume of 1000 cm3 at 30°C with a pressure of 1 × 105 Pa, calculate how many hydrogen atoms (particles) there are in the sample.
A balloon contains 3900cm3 of a gas at a pressure of 101 kPa and a temperature of –9°C. If the balloon is warmed such that the temperature rises to 28°C, what volume will the gas occupy? Assume the pressure remains constant.
In a sample of gas, you pick a particle at random. The mass of the particle is 1.67 × 10-27 kg and you measure its speed to be 1600 m/s. If that particle’s kinetic energy is equal to the average kinetic energy of the gas particles, what is the temperature of the sample of gas?
A container filled with 2 mol of an ideal, monoatomic gas is has a total internal energy equal to the kinetic energy of a 0.008kg bullet travelling at 700 m/s. What is the temperature of the gas in Kelvin?
What is the temperature of a sample of CO2 molecules whose rms speed is 300 m/s? The molecular mass for Carbon and Oxygen is 12.01 g/mol and 16 g/mol, respectively.
Laboratory environments can achieve pressures of 3.5×10-13 atm and temperatures of 300K. Calculate the mean free path (in km) of air molecules, which you can assume are diatomic.
The escape velocity from the Earth is approximately 11.2 km/s. If the mass of helium atoms is 6.64 × 10-27 kg, at what temperature would the average speed of helium atoms be equal to the escape velocity?
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.