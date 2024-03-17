Many cars have “3 mi/h (5 km/h) bumpers” that are designed to compress and rebound elastically without any physical damage at speeds below 5 km/h. If the material of the bumpers permanently deforms after a compression of 1.5 cm, but remains like an elastic spring up to that point, what must be the effective spring constant of the bumper material, assuming the car has a mass of 1050 kg and is tested by driving it into a solid wall?