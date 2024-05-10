7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
Problem 5.9a
(II) Show that if a skier moves at constant speed straight down a slope of angle θ (Example 5–6), then the coefficient of kinetic friction between skis and snow is μₖ = tanθ. Ignore air resistance.
