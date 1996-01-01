7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
(II) A car can decelerate at aₓ = 3.80m/s² without skidding when coming to rest on a level road. What would its deceleration be if the road is inclined at 9.3° and the car moves uphill? Assume the same static friction coefficient.
