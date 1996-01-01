7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
Problem 5.12
(II) A 1360-kg car pulls a 350-kg trailer. The car exerts a horizontal force of 3.6 x10³N against the ground in order to accelerate. What force does the car exert on the trailer? Assume an effective friction coefficient of 0.15 for the trailer.
