Inclined Planes with Friction
Problem 5.102b
A car starts rolling down a 1-in-4 hill (1-in-4 means that for each 4 m traveled along the road, the elevation change is 1 m). How fast is it going when it reaches the bottom after traveling 55 m?
(b) Assume an effective coefficient of rolling friction equal to 0.10.
