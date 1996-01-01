21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
2.0 g of helium at an initial temperature of 300 K interacts thermally with 8.0 g of oxygen at an initial temperature of 600 K. c. How much heat energy is transferred, and in which direction?
