21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
Problem 20j
The rms speed of the molecules in 1.0 g of hydrogen gas is 1800 m/s. c. 500 J of work are done to compress the gas while, in the same process, 1200 J of heat energy are transferred from the gas to the environment. Afterward, what is the rms speed of the molecules?
