16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
12:46 minutes
Problem 11.76d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 70.0-kg person stands on a tiny rotating platform with arms outstretched.
One rotation takes 1.2 s when the person’s arms are outstretched. Ignore the moment of inertia of the lightweight platform.
(d) Determine the change in kinetic energy when the arms are lifted from the sides to the horizontal position.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos