16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 11.76c
A 70.0-kg person stands on a tiny rotating platform with arms outstretched.
(c) If one rotation takes 1.2 s when the person’s arms are outstretched, what is the time for each rotation with arms at the sides? Ignore the moment of inertia of the lightweight platform.
