Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Momentum Angular momentum is a measure of the rotational motion of an object and is defined as the product of the object's moment of inertia and its angular velocity. For a rotating system, angular momentum is conserved, meaning that if no external torque acts on the system, the total angular momentum remains constant. This principle is crucial in understanding how the distribution of mass affects the ease of movement while rotating. Recommended video: Guided course 06:18 06:18 Intro to Angular Momentum

Centrifugal Force Centrifugal force is an apparent force that acts outward on a mass moving in a circular path, arising from the inertia of the mass. When a person is rotating, this force can make it feel more difficult to lift their arms due to the outward pull. Understanding this concept helps explain the physical sensations experienced during rotation and how they affect movement. Recommended video: Guided course 06:48 06:48 Intro to Centripetal Forces