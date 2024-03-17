(III) (a) Use the binomial expansion





(1 ± x)ⁿ = 1 ± nx + (n (n-1)/2) x² ±





to show that the value of g is altered by approximately





∆g ≈ -2g ∆r/r_E





at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where r_E is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ r_E .