8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
6:57 minutes
Problem 6.25a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) (a) Use the binomial expansion
(1 ± x)ⁿ = 1 ± nx + (n (n-1)/2) x² ±
to show that the value of g is altered by approximately
∆g ≈ -2g ∆r/r_E
at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where r_E is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ r_E .
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos