2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of 20 m/s(45 mi/h) when it reaches the end of the 120-m-long ramp. (b) How much time does it take the car to travel the length of the ramp?
303
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of 20 m/s(45 mi/h) when it reaches the end of the 120-m-long ramp. (a) What is the acceleration of the car?
581
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay = (2.80 m/s3)t, where the +y-direction is upward. (b) What is the speed of the rocket when it is 325 m above the surface of the earth?
85
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay = (2.80 m/s3)t, where the +y-direction is upward. (a) What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at t = 10.0 s?
368
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the x-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s^2)t^2. (a) Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.
188
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A race car starts from rest and travels east along a straight and level track. For the first 5.0 s of the car's motion, the eastward component of the car's velocity is given by vx(t) = (0.860 m/s^3)t^2. What is the acceleration of the car when vx = 12.0 m/s?
558
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 17 of 17 practice