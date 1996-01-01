A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of 20 m/s(45 mi/h) when it reaches the end of the 120-m-long ramp. (b) How much time does it take the car to travel the length of the ramp?