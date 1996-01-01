2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 70
(III) A toy rocket moving vertically upward passes by a 2.0-m-high window whose base is 8.0 m above the ground. The rocket takes 0.15 s to travel the 2.0 m height of the window. What was the launch speed of the rocket, and how high will it go? Assume the propellant is burned very quickly at blastoff.
