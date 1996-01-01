A person jumps out a fourth-story window 18.0 m above a firefighter's safety net. The survivor stretches the net 1.0 m before coming to rest, Fig. 2–50. (a) What was the average deceleration experienced by the survivor when she was slowed to rest by the net? (b) What would you do to make it 'safer' (that is, to generate a smaller deceleration): would you stiffen or loosen the net? Explain. <IMAGE>