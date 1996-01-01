2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
(II) A helicopter is ascending vertically with a constant speed of 6.40 m/s. At a height of 105 m above the Earth, a package is dropped from the helicopter. How much time does it take for the package to reach the ground? [Hint: What is v₀ for the package?]
