Problem
Two metal spheres (A and B) are connected by a conducting wire. A positively charged rod is brought close to sphere A but is not touching sphere A. Sphere B is farther away. With the rod still close, the wire between spheres is disconnected, and the rod is then removed. The rod never touched either sphere. What is true about the charge on the two spheres?
A
Neither sphere carries any net positive or negative charge.
B
Sphere A carries some net positive charge; sphere B carries some net negative charge.
C
Sphere A carries some net negative charge; sphere B is uncharged.
D
Sphere A carries some net positive charge; sphere B is uncharged.
E
Both spheres carry a net positive charge.
F
Sphere A carries some net negative charge; sphere B carries some net positive charge.