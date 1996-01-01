Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Two metal spheres (A and B) are connected by a conducting wire. A positively charged rod is brought close to sphere A but is not touching sphere A. Sphere B is farther away. With the rod still close, the wire between spheres is disconnected, and the rod is then removed. The rod never touched either sphere. What is true about the charge on the two spheres?

