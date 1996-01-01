Physics
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
How many electrons make up −1.5 × 10−5 C?
How many electrons do you have to add to decrease the charge of an object by 16 μC?
If the force between two charges is F when the distance is d, what will the force between the two charges be if they were moved to a distance of 2d?
In which direction will the −1 C charge move? If it has a mass of 10 g, what will its initial acceleration be?
What is the direction of the net force on the charge at the center of the square in the following figure?
A 1.5μC charge, with a mass of 50g, is in the presence of an electric field that perfectly balances its gravity. What magnitude does the electric field need to be, and in what direction does it need to point?
If two equal charges are separated by some distance, they form an electric dipole. Find the electric field at the center of an electric dipole, given by the point P in the following figure, formed by a 1C and a −1C charge separated by 1 cm.
4 charges are arranged as shown in the following figure. Find the magnitude of the electric field at the center of the arrangement, indicated by the point P.
In the following figure, a mass m is balanced such that its tether is perfectly horizontal. If the mass is m and the angle of the electric field is ?, what is the magnitude of the electric field, E?
An electron moves into a capacitor at an initial speed of 150 m/s. If the electron enters exactly halfway between the plates, how far will the electron move horizontally before it strikes one of the plates? Which plate will it strike?
Draw the field lines for a pair of identical, positive charges.
The electric flux through each surface of a cube is given below. Which surfaces of the cube does the electric field run parallel to?
Φ1 = 100 Nm2 /C Φ4 = 0 Nm2 /CΦ2 = 20 Nm2 /C Φ5 = −40 Nm2 /?Φ3 = 0 Nm2 /C Φ6 = −80 Nm2 /?
Where does the normal vector point for a spherical shell?
What is the total flux through the two surfaces depicted in the following figure? Note that surface 1 has an area of 50 cm2 and surface 2 has an area of 100 cm2 , and E = 500 N/C.
Rank the flux through surfaces A, B and C in the figure below from greatest to smallest.
A spherical, conducting shell has a charge of –6C. If a 4C charge were placed at the center of the shell, what is the electric field at 4 cm? At 12 cm?
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.