The electric flux through each surface of a cube is given below. Which surfaces of the cube does the electric field run parallel to?

Φ 1 = 100 Nm2 /C Φ 4 = 0 Nm2 /C

Φ 2 = 20 Nm2 /C Φ 5 = −40 Nm2 /?

Φ 3 = 0 Nm2 /C Φ 6 = −80 Nm2 /?