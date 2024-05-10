10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
3:12 minutes
Problem 8.72a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The spring of Problem 71 has a stiffness constant k = 160 N/m . The mass m = 6.0 kg is released from rest when the spring is stretched x₀ = 1.0m from equilibrium.
Determine
(a) the total energy of the system;
