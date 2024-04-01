(III) A spring ( k = 75 N/m) has an equilibrium length of 1.00 m. The spring is compressed to a length of 0.50 m and a mass of 2.0 kg is placed at its free end on a frictionless slope which makes an angle of 41° with respect to the horizontal (Fig. 8–41). The spring is then released.

(b) If the mass is attached to the spring, how far up the slope will the mass move before coming to rest?