(III) A spring ( k = 75 N/m) has an equilibrium length of 1.00 m. The spring is compressed to a length of 0.50 m and a mass of 2.0 kg is placed at its free end on a frictionless slope which makes an angle of 41° with respect to the horizontal (Fig. 8–41). The spring is then released.

(c) Now the incline has a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ . If the block, attached to the spring, is observed to stop just as it reaches the spring’s equilibrium position, what is the coefficient of friction μₖ ?

<IMAGE>