10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
4:42 minutes
Problem 8.17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 1400-kg car moving on a horizontal surface has speed v = 85 km/h when it strikes a horizontal coiled spring and is brought to rest in a distance of 2.2 m. What is the spring constant of the spring? Ignore any thermal energy produced in the collision.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos